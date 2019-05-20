British racing driver Katherine Legge is a woman trying to blaze a trail in motorsport - she wants to be judged, not as a woman, but as a driver.

The 38-year-old has been competing since she was eight and has driven in several racing series around the world, where she has experienced many of the high and lows of the sport - including several victories and a huge crash in America in 2006.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.