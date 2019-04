Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley says he hopes BTC Racing's new Honda Civic can be fast from the off in the British Touring Car Championship.

Smiley believes the step into the new FK8 model of the Civic can provide him with the chance to challenge for wins on a more regular basis after taking his maiden victory last season.

Despite craving more wins, the 26-year-old believes that stronger consistency will be key if the team are to build on last year's promising performances.