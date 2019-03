The name Hamilton is synonymous with motorsport but now Nic Hamilton is forging his own career in the racing world.

Brother of five-time Formula 1 champion Lewis, Nic was born with Cerebral Palsy and has overcome his condition to race in the British Touring Car Championship.

"My first target is to stand on the podium in the BTCC," said Hamilton, "I'll need whoever I have beaten to help me up onto the podium as I wouldn't be able to get there on my own."