Belfast schoolboy Jack Young wins the Renault Clio International Cup, beating off the best drivers from all over the world despite only turning 17 last month.

It rounds off a whirlwind 12 months for Young, who won the Junior UK Clio Cup title last autumn, becoming the youngest pole sitter when he stepped up into the main series in July.

Young, who has yet to take his first driving lesson, is mentored by triple-British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington.