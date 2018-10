Kris Meeke says the presence of Tommi Makinen in Toyota's team was crucial in his decision to return to the World Rally Championship.

Four-time world champion Makinen manages the Toyota team and Northern Irishman Meeke, 39, says he quickly "bonded" with the Finnish great.

Five-time rally winner Meeke was sacked by Citroen in May, but has already been testing with his new team ahead of the 2019 season.