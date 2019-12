William Buller from Scarva in County Down is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Eddie Irvine by making the breakthrough into Formula 1.

Buller, 21, has put in some eye-catching performances in Formula 3 and hopes a good year at World Series level will boost his prospects.

Former World Drivers' Championship runner-up Irvine said it would be great to see someone from Northern Ireland back in Formula 1 again.