Sixty years ago, Duncan Hamilton shrugged off a collision with a pigeon to win Le Mans, with co driver Tony Rolt in a C-type Jaguar.

Now in 2013 Archie Hamilton is following in his grandfather's footsteps by competing in the 24-hour race, the original driving endurance challenge, first contested in 1923.

"I've grown up with Le Mans all around my family," he told BBC South Today.

"When I was 14 my father said let's go karting and that was it. It went on from there.

"I've really admired and appreciated everything my grandfather did."

Archie's team G-drive racing are already in France preparing for the test day this Sunday and ahead of the start on 22 June, the 22-year-old has been working hard for the physical challenge

"You are pulling some serious g-forces and when you are in a car for three hours. You've got to imagine you are controlling a rollercoaster for three hours and that is what a driver has to go through," he said.

"I will be doing over 200 mph in every straight I am doing."