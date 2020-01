Rider Conor Cummins says he is "totally focussed" ahead of the Isle of Man TT races, which begin on Saturday.

In 2010, a spectacular high-speed crash left the 27-year-old with a number of serious injuries and although he was able to compete the following year, he was not back to full fitness.

The Milwaukee Yamaha rider is the fastest Manx racer in the event's history and wants to make an impact this year, having missed the TT in 2012 because of a combination of a wrist injury and bad weather.