World Superbike leader Sylvain Guintoli of France tells BBC East Midlands today that he will enjoy all the home comforts of racing at Donington Park in round five of the Championship.

The Aprillia rider is based at Market Bosworth with his young family, less than 25 miles away from the Leicestershire race track.

"There is plenty of support here for me with friends and family and so it is definitely one of my home races," Guintoli said.