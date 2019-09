Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy tells the story of Britain's first-ever World Rally Champion, Colin McRae.

Along with Colin's father, Jimmy, himself a five-time British Rally Champion, Sir Chris visits the scenes of Colin's greatest rally driving triumphs.

Sir Hoy's final challenge will be to swap his push bike for a monster Subaru Impreza world rally car on a rough and ready stage of the RAC Rally, the home of Colin's famous 1995 victory.

Available to UK users only