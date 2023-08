MMA fighters Peter Queally and James Gallagher bust common myths about their sport, including "MMA fighters are not the brightest" and "boxers are tougher" than they are.

Watch live coverage of Bellator 298 on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 23:30 BST n Friday, 11 August.

