Welsh UFC featherweight Jack Shore faces hand surgery to correct an injury which worsened in his latest bout.

Shore beat Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286 in London, his first fight at featherweight since joining the promotion

The Abertillery fighter is preparing for "six months out, worst case scenario" as he has is due to have operation to move bone from his hip into his left hand.

Shore is 17-1 in his pro career, with his lone defeat against Ricky Simon at bantamweight in July 2022.