Bellator flyweight Ilima-Lei Macfarlane says her "biggest fight is taking place outside the cage" as she runs a non-profit organisation that supports indigenous women in the United States and Canada deal with abuse.

Macfarlane faces Kana Watanabe at Bellator 295 in Hawaii on Sunday morning, and she is using the bout to raise awareness of the issue.

