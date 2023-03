Welsh featherweight Jack Shore says he is backing Leon Edwards to successfully defend his welterweight title.

Edwards beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August 2022 to win the title, the second bout between the pair after Usman's unanimous-decision victory in 2015.

This third instalment headlines UFC 286 at London's O2 Arena.

