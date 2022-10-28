Watch as unbeaten champion Yaroslav Amosov weighs in before his undisputed welterweight fight with Logan Storley, as well as Ireland's Peter Queally and Sinead Kavanagh who also made weight for their bouts.

Watch Amosov v Storley at Bellator 291 in Dublin on Saturday, 25 February from 16:30 GMT on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.

