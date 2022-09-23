Irish singer Kyllabelle performs Zombie by The Cranberries in the streets of Dublin.

Irish fighter Peter Queally uses the famous tune as his walk-out song and fights on Friday evening at Bellator Dublin.

Watch Bellator Dublin live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app from 18:00 BST on Friday, 23 September with the main card on BBC Three from 21:00.

Available to UK users only.