Irish MMA fighter Peter Queally looks head to his lightweight fight against Benson Henderson at Bellator Dublin on Friday.

Queally will be fighting for the first time in almost a year but has his sights set on securing a rematch with lightweight champion Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire with a big win over Henderson.

Watch Bellator Dublin live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST on Friday, 23 September.