British heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall, from Atherton in Greater Manchester, tells how he went from having £20 in the bank to being a UFC headliner.

His father Andy, who is also his coach, reveals the unique ways in which his son's talent developed - while Aspinall also catches up with his mentor Michael Bisping.

