A statement win for Britain's Fabian Edwards at Bellator 281, he catches Lyoto Machida as they break from the clinch, and then pushes forward landing a number of left hands, before the referee steps in to call it off.

You can watch Bellator 281 live on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.