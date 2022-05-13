Paul 'Semtex' Daley, in his final Bellator fight, lands a vicious right hook on Giacomo to knock him out at Wembley Arena. The Nottingham fighter signs off in style after19 years, 64 fights and 35 knockouts.

You can watch Bellator 281 live on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.