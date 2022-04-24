Watch as Raufeon 'Supa' Stots knocks out Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279 in Hawaii to win the interim bantamweight title and advanced to the semi-finals of the $m Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

REPORT: Cris Cyborg retains featherweight title in Hawaii

You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here later on Sunday and highlights on BBC Three from 21:00 BST on Sunday, 24 April.