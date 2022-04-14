AJ McKee defends his featherweight world title in a rematch with former champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 277 on Friday. BBC Sport looks back at how the rivalry became the most thrilling match-up in the featherweight division.

Watch live coverage of Bellator 277 on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 23:00 BST on Friday 15 April.

Available to UK users only.