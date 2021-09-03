In the sixth episode of Born to Brawl, MMA fighter Muhammad Mokaev shares his story of fleeing Dagestan as a boy with his father, the challenges of growing up as a refugee in the UK and finding a love of mixed martial arts.

Although from the same place as Khabib Nurmagomedov, with a similar fighting style and undefeated record, Mokaev doesn't want to be compared to the UFC legend. He is keen to make his own unique mark in the sport and believes he can be the youngest UFC champion.

Mokaev makes his UFC debut on 19 March against Cody Durden, which you can follow live on the BBC Sport website and app.

