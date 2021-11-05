In our fifth episode of Born To Brawl, Bellator fighter Leah McCourt tells her story of growing up on a in Belfast, becoming a single mother at 18 and fighting her way to become the first female to headline a Bellator Europe event.

The film follows a typical day in Leah's busy life, from dropping her daughter Isabella off at school, completing various training sessions, to ending the day teaching self-defence to local women. No time is wasted in the MMA fighter's quest to become Bellator world champion.

Watch our Bellator coverage of Leah's fight against Sinead Kavanagh on Friday 25 February at 21:00 GMT on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

WATCH MORE EPISODES OF BORN TO BRAWL HERE:

Chris Eubank Jr: 'My dad didn't think I'd be tough enough'

Shannon Courtenay: From binge drinking and obesity to world champion

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett: The UFC's new cash cow

Tipped by Fury - is traveller Dennis 'The Menace' McCann boxing's next superstar?