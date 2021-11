BBC Sport takes a look inside the infamous SBG gym in Ireland where John Kavanagh has coached MMA stars such as Conor McGregor, Peter Queally and James Gallagher.

Watch live coverage of Bellator Dublin from 18:00 GMT on Friday, 5 November, on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.