Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore acknowledges preparations for his latest fight "have not been ideal" but insists he is "ready to go" ahead of UFC Fight Night 191.

Shore faces Liudvik Sholinian after original opponent Said Nurmagomedov and then his replacement Zviad Lazishvili were forced to withdraw.

Nurmagomedov who pulled out due to visa issues before Lazishvili withdrew because of injury.