Conor McGregor vows to make UFC 264 "the end of the road" for Dustin Poirier. Things got heated at a press conference for Sunday's lightweight bout as McGregor attempted to kick out at the American while the pair faced-off.

Follow live text commentary and listen to live radio commentary of McGregor's fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app from 03:00 BST on Sunday, 11 July.