Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson says he was "fat & happy" when he took a four-year break from MMA.

The former UFC star, who has lost 75lbs over 18 months, makes his Bellator debut this Friday in a Light Heavyweight Grand Prix quarter-final fight against Jose Augusto live on BBC iPlayer.

Watch coverage of Bellator 258 live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website this Friday from 22:30 BST.

