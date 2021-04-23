Jorge Masvidal tells 5 Live Sport that he "only wants the toughest or biggest fights possible".

Saturday night's rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 is Masvidal's second title shot and the 36-year-old fears it will be his last.

