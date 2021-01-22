Is McGregor's opponent being underestimated?

BBC Sport's Liam Loftus presents a handful of predictions before Conor McGregor's UFC return against Dustin Poirier, from the likes of MMA presenter Layla-Anna Lee, professional boxer Conor Benn and former two-time world champion Carl Frampton.

READ MORE:Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier II: All you need to know

WATCH MORE: Poirier v McGregor 2: MMA coach breaks down fighting styles

Follow live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app from 05:00 GMT on Sunday, 24 January.

Text commentary of the main card starts on the BBC Sport website from 03:00 GMT on Sunday.