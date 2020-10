Meet Scottish MMA fighter Ross Houston, the undefeated welterweight looking to cause an upset against Michael 'Venom' Page at this Saturday's Bellator Paris show.

MMA will be broadcast LIVE on the BBC for the very first time - and you can watch live coverage of Bellator Paris on BBC iPlayer this Saturday, 10 October from 16:30 BST.