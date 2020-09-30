'It's just a matter of when' - McCourt eyes Windsor world title bout

Leah McCourt says she is confident she will get the chance to fight for a world title in Belfast, either at Windsor Park or the SSE Arena.

The Saintfield fighter is working as a pundit for Bellator in Milan this week and said she is using the time to encourage the promotion to come to Northern Ireland.

"I'm in their ear constantly telling them that when I fight for the world title I want it to be in Belfast, either at Windsor Park or the SSE Arena. I believe it is going to happen, it's just a matter of when," she said.

