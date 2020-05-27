McCourt feeling 'recharged' by lockdown and aiming for summer return

Belfast MMA fighter Leah McCourt admits that lockdown has enabled her to take the breather she probably needed after an exceptionally busy period in her career.

McCourt became the first female to headline a Bellator Europe event in late February when she defeated Germany's Judith Ruis in Dublin.

"It has been nice spending more time with [my daughter] Isabella. It has been kind of relaxing letting my body and mind reset," said McCourt, who is targeting a possible return to action in Los Angeles in the summer.