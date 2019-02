MMA coach John Kavanagh recalls seeing a 13-year-old James Gallagher fighting a grown man - and winning.

Kavanagh, who was spectating at the event, spoke to Gallagher's parents, saying he would take him under his wing if they promised to not let him fight until he was old enough.

Gallagher, now 22 and from Strabane, fights Steven Graham on the Bellator 217 bill in Dublin on Saturday.