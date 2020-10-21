Wales lockdown a 'setback' for Olympic training - Powell

One of Wales' top Olympic prospects has called for elite athletes to be classed the same as footballers and rugby players in the upcoming lockdown.

The elite programme run by Sport Wales is due to be suspended for the 17-day 'firebreak' - but professional football and rugby can continue.

Natalie Powell won Commonwealth gold for Wales in judo back in 2014 and the former world number one is going for gold in Tokyo next summer.

But she says her training faces a big setback as she prepares for a crucial European Championships next month.