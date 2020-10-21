Wales lockdown a 'setback' for Olympic training - Powell

  • From the section Judo

One of Wales' top Olympic prospects has called for elite athletes to be classed the same as footballers and rugby players in the upcoming lockdown.

The elite programme run by Sport Wales is due to be suspended for the 17-day 'firebreak' - but professional football and rugby can continue.

Natalie Powell won Commonwealth gold for Wales in judo back in 2014 and the former world number one is going for gold in Tokyo next summer.

But she says her training faces a big setback as she prepares for a crucial European Championships next month.

Top videos

Top Stories

Brendan Rodgers and Jose Mourinho
Mesut Ozil sits on a football during an Arsenal training session
  • From the section Football
England v Republic of Ireland
  • From the section Football
robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala
England celebrate Manu Tuilagi's try
Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford