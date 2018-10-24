Welsh judoka Natalie Powell reveals she had a pep talk from her mother before this year's World Judo Championships in Baku.

Powell, 27, has won a string of bronze medals in the last 12 months, including at the 2017 World Championships and April's European Championships.

But the world number two says even her mum thinks it is time she started winning.

Powell also revealed to BBC Sport Wales that losing her historic world number one position late last year cost her a £50,000 ranking bonus.

The 2018 World Judo Championships take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 20-27 September.