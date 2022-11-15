Belfast Giants: Meet the teenage Ukrainian war refugee who plays for Northern Ireland's professional ice-hockey team
Meet Vladyslav Pylypyshyn, a teenage Ukrainian war refugee who has found a home with ice hockey's Belfast Giants.
The Giants welcomed Dnipro Kherson to a charity match in Belfast on Wednesday to raise money for an initiative called the Ukrainian Hockey Dream, which aims to raise money to support up to 7,500 young players and coaches across more than 100 clubs and 15 schools in Ukraine.