A round of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Europe-wide tournament, the Continental Cup, will be held in Cardiff for the first time on the weekend of 18-20 November.

Four teams including Cardiff Devils will each play three games at Ice Arena Wale in three days, all hoping to reach the final round in January.

Latvian team Zemgale Jelgava, Slovenia's Acroni Jesenice and French club Angers Ducs will be in the Welsh capital for the event.