Stevie Lyle was aged 14 and still a pupil at Cardiff's Rumney High School when he made his first-team debut for the Cardiff Devils.

Lyle had been training as a netminder with Devils' senior team, saving slap-shots hit by club legends, brothers Ian and Steve Cooper and Canadians Doug McEwen and Shannon Hope.

In 1994 the player-coach John Lawless decided it was time to give the teenager his first-team debut and both he and Lyle recall the Europa Cup campaign.