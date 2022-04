Belfast Giants remain top of the Elite league with a 5-1 victory over Glasgow Clan in Belfast.

JJ Piccinich assisted on two Scott Conway goals in the first period while Mark Cooper added a pair in the middle session, with Braylon Shmyr replying for the Scottish side.

Lewis Hook added a fifth late in the final period for the Giants who next face the Guildford Flames on Sunday afternoon (16:00 BST).