Former Belfast Giants player Colin Shields is honoured with the retirement of his number 19 shirt.

Glasgow-born Shields, the team's all-time leader appearances, goals, assists and points retired from ice hockey in 2019 after a 15-year career.

He first signed for the Giants in 2005 and had three spells, winning three Elite League titles along with three Challenge Cup triumphs, a Play-Off win and a Knockout Cup success.