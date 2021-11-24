League leaders Giants suffer surprise 4-2 defeat by Nottingham

Elite League leaders Belfast Giants squander a two-goal lead as Nottingham Panthers clinch a surprise 4-2 victory at the SSE Arena.

Two Scott Conway goals seemed to have Belfast in control but the Giants were punished by a series of turnovers as Robert Baillargeon, Edwin Hedberg and Christophe Boivin scored for the visitors before Matthew Myers' late empty-netter.

The defeat leaves Belfast four points clear of second-placed Sheffield but the Steelers have two games in hand on the leaders.

The Panthers await Belfast again on Saturday night for the second game in a double-header, while the Steelers are away to third-placed Cardiff Devils.