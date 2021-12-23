Highlights: Cardiff Devils 3-4 Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils had been due to play Manchester Storm, and Coventry Blaze were scheduled to face Fife Flyers, but both side's opponents were placed in Elite League's Covid-19 protocols so this fixture was only arranged as a replacement on the morning of the match.

The visitors ran out winners of a tight game 4-3 at Ice Arena Wales.

The two clubs meet twice more in the next week, at Coventry's Skydome Arena on 26 December and again, this time behind closed doors, in Cardiff on 27 December.