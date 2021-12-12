Giants bring down Flyers with SSE Arena victory

Scott Conway, JJ Piccinich and Griffin Reinhart are on target for Belfast Giants in their 3-1 home win over Fife Flyers.

Belfast Giants defeated Fife Flyers 3-1 at the SSE Arena on Saturday night courtesy of goals from Scott Conway, JJ Piccinich and Griffin Reinhart.

Conway fired the hosts into a first-period lead with a clean one-timer finish into the net.Fife threatened an equaliser before Piccinich made it 2-0 four minutes into the final period. Scott Jamieson pulled one back to set up a tense finale before Reinhart sealed the two points.