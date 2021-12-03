Friendship Four helps Giants recruitment and profile - Thornton

Steve Thornton says Belfast Giants being able to recruit men who previously played in the Friendship Four is not the only benefit the tournament brings to his team.

"We've been able to pull a few players for the Giants roster from the Friendship Four," said the Giants' head of hockey operations.

"It's an important weekend for us. It opens players' eyes to what we have in Belfast. It also introduces a lot of people to the sport of hockey who in turn, turn into Giants fans."