Cardiff Fire came up against a familiar face in former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in their recent match against Guildford Phoenix.

Cech now minds a much smaller goal after hanging up his football boots in 2019 after 20 professional seasons.

The two sides met in the National Ice Hockey League Division 2 South on 21 November, with Fire winning 4-3.

Cech recalls how Cardiff has been a happy hunting ground as the city in which he won his first trophy with Chelsea.

And while British ice hockey's fourth tier is a far cry from winning the Champions League, Cech admits he still feels "the butterflies" when competing.