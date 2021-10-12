Cardiff Devils: Former player-coach John Lawless marks 35 year anniversary
As they celebrate 35 years of existence, Cardiff Devils first player manager John Lawless recalls their first match at Wales National Ice Rink and how the fans immediately took to the team.
Four years later they had risen to the top tier of British ice hockey and pulled off an unprecedented league and play-off double in their opening season in the Premier Division.
