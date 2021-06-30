Beskorowany returns to Giants after car salesman stint in native Canada

Net minder Tyler Beskorowany will be back at the Belfast Giants in the coming season after opting to cut short a stint selling cars in his native Canada.

Beskorowany helped the Giants secure a League and Cup double in his one season with the club in 2018-19 but after playing in Austria then opted to return home because of the pandemic where he got the car salesman job.

"I started missing Belfast again and then about two days later Keefer [Giants coach Adam Keefe] texted me and I thought 'there's no way this is a coincidence'," Beskorowany told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The new campaign will begin on the final weekend of September as action resumes for the first time since March 2020.