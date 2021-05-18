Keefe 'realistic' about GB's Russia opener but says team positive for Worlds challenge

Great Britain co-coach Adam Keefe admits the team's World Championships opener against Russia will be daunting but says the squad are looking forward to the campaign in Riga.

In addition to Keefe, five other members of last year's Belfast Giants roster will be part of the GB squad, namely Mark Garside, Lewis Hook, Paul Swindlehurst, Ben Lake and Ciaran Long.

With the Division 1 tournament not taking place this year, there will be no relegation following the competition in Latvia.

With head coach Pete Russell missing the tournament to spend time with his family following a nine-month coaching stint in Germany, Keefe will co-lead the GB squad with Corey Neilson.