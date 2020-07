NHL star Theo Fleury reflects on winning Olympic gold playing for Canada at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, the first time the country had won gold in fifty years.

The Canadian squad, coached by the legendary Wayne Gretzky and featuring NHL stars such as Mario Lemieux, Martin Brodeur and Joe Sakic, were ice hockey’s equivalent of the USA ‘Dream Team’ of basketball fame.

TV ratings for the Canada vs USA gold medal final were the highest in Olympic history to that time.